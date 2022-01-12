Left Menu

Germany: 65 children freed from abusers as part of probe

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 12-01-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 20:24 IST
Germany: 65 children freed from abusers as part of probe
  • Country:
  • Germany

Authorities in Germany say they have rescued 65 children from their abusers over the past two years as part of an investigating into a large-scale sexual abuse network.

Police in Cologne said at a news conference Wednesday that the victims ranged from three months to 17 years.

Investigators identified the children as part of their probe into a large cache of abuse pictures and videos found 2019 in the western town of Bergisch Gladbach. Authorities said more than 30,000 pseudonyms were used by those in the network, but many of those couldn't be traced to real people.

So far, investigators have been able to identify 439 suspects and secure numerous convictions, including of the man in whose premises the material was originally found.

The German government toughened laws against child sex abuse and those making or distributing child abuse images as a result of the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
4
Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022