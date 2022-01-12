Left Menu

Tamilisai Soundararajan thanks Centre for ramping up infrastructure in Telangana, Puducherry

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-01-2022 20:29 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 20:29 IST
Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan had a meeting with the Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Chennai on Wednesday. A release from the office of the Lt Governor said that she discussed with the Central Minister the steps taken in the Union Territory to combat the pandemic and also to prevent its spread.

Tamilisai Soundararajan thanked the Centre for its support to ramp up infrastructure facilities in Telangana of which she is the Governor and in Puducherry in the context of combating the pandemic.

The release said she thanked the Central government for establishing 11 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu to strengthen the infrastructure facilities.

The release also stated the Union Health Minister lauded the efforts of Puducherry government to establish a cent per cent coverage of eligible people in vaccination against the pandemic.

