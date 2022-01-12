PM Modi's security breach a pre-planned, sponsored conspiracy, says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday alleged that the security breach during Prime Minister's Punjab visit was a "pre-planned and sponsored conspiracy" and asked the ruling Congress government in the state to apologize. Yogi also claimed that the Punjab government did not follow the appropriate protocols during the Prime Minister's visit.

"PM Modi's security breach during his visit to Punjab was a pre-planned sponsored conspiracy. Punjab government didn't follow the protocol. Drone or any attack might have happened there but Punjab government ignored all this. Congress should apologize to the country," Adityanath said while addressing media persons in Delhi. He further said that before any VVIP movement, intelligence inputs are received.

"The local intelligence in detail brings inputs to the knowledge of the state government. In the intelligence input, it was already stated that more than 1 lakh people will be coming to the Prime Minster's rally," Yogi said. He further said that the state government was aware that the weather was not clear and about the alternative route to be taken as well.

"The Punjab government ignored it all. The absence of the Punjab Chief Minister, Chief Secretary and Director General of Police is a violation of the protocol. Punjab Chief Minister cannot get away by with the excuse that he came in contact with a COVID-infected person," Yogi said. Condemning the statement of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi over briefing about the incident to Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Yogi said it reflects the CM's irresponsible attitude.

"In an irresponsible way, he briefed about a severe security lapse to someone who is not related to Punjab or government of India in a direct or indirect manner," he said. The Prime Minister was stuck atop a flyover for 15-20 minutes while on his way to Ferozepur in Punjab last week due to the road being blocked by some protesters. The Ministry of Home Affairs termed it as a "major lapse" in his security. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)