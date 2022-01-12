Ekbote, others get pre-arrest bail in inflammatory speeches case

Left Menu

PTI | Pune | Updated: 12-01-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 21:00 IST
A court here on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to right-wing leader Milind Ekbote and three others in a case registered against them for allegedly making inflammatory speeches during an event in the city.

On January 5, Pune Police had arrested religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj in the same case. He got bail later.

The First Information Report (FIR) at Khadak police station names Kalicharan, Ekbote, Nandkishor Ekbote, Deepak Nagpure, Mohanrao Shete and Capt (retd) Digendra Kumar.

The event in question was 'Shiv Pratap Din' organized by Ekbote-led Hindu Aghadi outfit on December 19, 2021, to celebrate the killing of Adilshahi commander Afzal Khan by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 1659.

''A court granted (pre-arrest) bail to Ekbote, Nandkishor Ekbote, Nagpure and Shete on personal bonds of Rs 25,000 each,'' said Advocate Amol Dange, who represented the accused. The accused shall not tamper with evidence, shall cooperate with the investigating agency and attend the police station every Sunday or as and when called for the interrogation, the court order said.

The FIR is registered under IPC sections 295 (A) (outraging religious feelings), 298 (deliberate intention of wounding religious feelings), and 505 (2) (false statement, rumor made in place of worship, etc, with intent to create enmity).

