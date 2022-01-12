Left Menu

Validity of journalists' PIB accreditation cards extended by 3 months till Apr 30

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 21:10 IST
Validity of journalists' PIB accreditation cards extended by 3 months till Apr 30
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Wednesday extended by three months the validity of PIB accreditation cards issued to journalists for the year 2021.

The government had on December 28, 2021 extended the validity of the PIB accreditation cards, expiring on December 31, 2021, up to January 31, 2022. ''It has been decided to extend the validity of PIB accreditation cards further for a period of three months beyond January 31, 2022, i.e. up to April 30, 2022,'' the ministry said.

