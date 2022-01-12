HJV activists thwart illegal cattle transportation

Activists of Hindu Jagarana Vedike (HJV) on Wednesday thwarted illegal transportation of cows by an unidentified group at Shirva in Udupi district.

The activists found 16 cows which were crammed into a pick-up truck which was intercepted by them. Two cows were dead, while four were found to be injured.

The HJV workers told the police that a decorated car was following the pick-up vehicle to watch out for cow vigilantes and the police.

The people in the car and the pick-up vehicle managed to flee from the spot. A case has been registered at the Shirva police station, police sources said.

