J-K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Kulgam

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at the Pariwan area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, informed Kashmir Zone Police late on Wednesday.

"#Encounter has started at Pariwan area of #Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)