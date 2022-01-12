Left Menu

J-K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Kulgam

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at the Pariwan area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, informed Kashmir Zone Police late on Wednesday.

ANI | Kulgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 12-01-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 21:17 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

"#Encounter has started at Pariwan area of #Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

