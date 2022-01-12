Left Menu

Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Naval Command visits Lakshwadeep islands

After taking over the helm of Southern Naval Command in November 2021, Vice Admiral MA Hampiholi AVSM, NM Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Naval Command visited Lakshadweep islands from January 10 to 12 for the first time.

After taking over the helm of Southern Naval Command in November 2021, Vice Admiral MA Hampiholi AVSM, NM Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Naval Command visited Lakshadweep islands from January 10 to 12 for the first time. According to an official statement, the Commander-in-Chief was welcomed at Kavaratti with a Guard of Honour presented by the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB).

As part of the visit, the Flag Officer accompanied by Naval Officer-in-Charge, Lakshadweep, Commander TK Praveen, visited all the Naval stations at Agatti, Kavaratti, Bitra, Androth, and Minicoy islands, the statement read. During the visit, he was briefed on the progress of various infrastructural development works, berthing facilities and upcoming naval projects on the island.

A brief overview of the status of the security apparatus of the Naval units was also provided.At Minicoy, the Green Field Site building of the Naval Communication Project was inaugurated by BG Ibrahim, a war veteran (who participated in 1965 and 1971) in the presence of Commander-in-Chief, the statement added. (ANI)

