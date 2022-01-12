Left Menu

Pak PM Imran Khan briefed on national and regional security: official

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 12-01-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 21:41 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday was briefed by the country’s spy chief on national and regional security, including the latest situation in neighbouring Afghanistan.

Khan along with key federal ministers visited Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Secretariat in Islamabad, said an official statement.

Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), briefed Prime Minister Khan.

“A comprehensive briefing followed by discussion on national security and regional dynamics with focus on the ongoing situation in Afghanistan was held,” according to the statement.

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa was also present.

Khan has been regularly visiting the ISI Secretariat to get a briefing on the prevailing security conditions. In September 2021, he visited the ISI's headquarters and was briefed on the national security and regional dynamics.

