Left Menu

Russia says various NATO positions are unacceptable to Moscow

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 12-01-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 22:18 IST
Russia says various NATO positions are unacceptable to Moscow
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said he could not recall such a frank and sharp discussion with NATO as Wednesday's talks in Brussels, and that Moscow felt it could not concede more ground to the U.S-led alliance in certain areas.

He said Russia told NATO that the situation could not remain as it currently is, that Moscow wanted to find a way out and that Russia did not take NATO's statements of its peaceful purpose seriously.

He said various NATO positions were unacceptable for Moscow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
4
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022