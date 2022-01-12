Russia says various NATO positions are unacceptable to Moscow

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said he could not recall such a frank and sharp discussion with NATO as Wednesday's talks in Brussels, and that Moscow felt it could not concede more ground to the U.S-led alliance in certain areas.

He said Russia told NATO that the situation could not remain as it currently is, that Moscow wanted to find a way out and that Russia did not take NATO's statements of its peaceful purpose seriously.

He said various NATO positions were unacceptable for Moscow.

