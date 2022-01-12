Left Menu

Russia, after NATO talks, says situation very dangerous, unclear how to overcome obstacles

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 12-01-2022 22:44 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 22:44 IST
Russia, after NATO talks, says situation very dangerous, unclear how to overcome obstacles
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said after talks with NATO on Wednesday that the situation was very dangerous and that it was not yet clear how to overcome obstacles to make progress.

He said Moscow wanted written answers from NATO on its proposals for sweeping security guarantees and to hear from the alliance how it would implement them or - if not - why it could not do that.

Moscow would then be able to decide its course of action, Grushko said, warning that NATO could not simply cherry-pick security proposals from the list laid out by Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
4
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022