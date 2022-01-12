Russia, after NATO talks, says situation very dangerous, unclear how to overcome obstacles
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said after talks with NATO on Wednesday that the situation was very dangerous and that it was not yet clear how to overcome obstacles to make progress.
He said Moscow wanted written answers from NATO on its proposals for sweeping security guarantees and to hear from the alliance how it would implement them or - if not - why it could not do that.
Moscow would then be able to decide its course of action, Grushko said, warning that NATO could not simply cherry-pick security proposals from the list laid out by Russia.
