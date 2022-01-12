Russia says it is ready to talk to NATO about strike weapons
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Wednesday that Russia was ready to discuss strike weapons with the U.S.-led NATO alliance, including their locations and verification measures.
Following Russia-NATO talks in Brussels about Russia's security demands, Grushko said that it would become clearer what comes next once NATO presented its own proposals. He said it was good that both sides had spoken so frankly to one another.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
