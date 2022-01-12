Left Menu

Russia says it is ready to talk to NATO about strike weapons

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 12-01-2022 23:05 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 23:01 IST
Russia says it is ready to talk to NATO about strike weapons
REpresentative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Wednesday that Russia was ready to discuss strike weapons with the U.S.-led NATO alliance, including their locations and verification measures.

Following Russia-NATO talks in Brussels about Russia's security demands, Grushko said that it would become clearer what comes next once NATO presented its own proposals. He said it was good that both sides had spoken so frankly to one another.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
4
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022