Russia says it will resort to military means for security if political course fails

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Wednesday that Moscow would use military means to neutralise threats to its security if political means did not prove enough, Interfax news agency reported.

He was speaking after talks in Brussels between Russia and NATO about Moscow's security demands. Grushko said that Moscow laid out possible counter-measures that it could take during the talks, according to RIA news agency.

