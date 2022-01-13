Left Menu

White House: Supply chain challenges were more than anticipated

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2022 03:04 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 03:04 IST
White House economic adviser Brian Deese said on Wednesday that supply chain challenges manifested themselves more than people had anticipated as he addressed questions about a rise in inflation.

Deese, briefing reporters at the White House, said the Biden administration plans to take additional steps this month to attempt to further ease bottlenecks at ports. He said most forecasters expect prices to moderate over the course of 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

