Over 200 Maharashtra cops succumbs to COVID infection so far

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state, as many as 265 Maharashtra police personnel have succumbed to the infection so far, the state police said.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-01-2022 09:25 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 09:25 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state, as many as 265 Maharashtra police personnel have succumbed to the infection so far, the state police said. According to the Maharashtra Police, there are 2,145 active cases of COVID-19 in the state police.

The highest number of COVID-related deaths has been recorded in state police personnel posted in Mumbai, which is 126. Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 46,723 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours.

Out of this, 16,420 new cases were recorded in Mumbai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

