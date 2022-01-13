Left Menu

Kohli, Pant take India to 130/4 at lunch on Day 3

The visitors lost Cheteshwar Pujara 9 and Ajinkya Rahane 1 after resuming at 57 for two.Brief Scores India 223 and 130 for 4 in 43 overs. R Pant 51 batting, V Kohli 28 batting Marco Jansen 225, K Rabada 245. South Africa 210 all out.

PTI | Capetown | Updated: 13-01-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 16:11 IST
Kohli, Pant take India to 130/4 at lunch on Day 3
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Rishabh Pant's attacking 51 and Virat Kohli's patient 28 took India to 130 for four in their second innings at lunch on day three of the series-deciding third Test against South Africa here on Thursday.

India's overall lead is now 143. The visitors lost Cheteshwar Pujara (9) and Ajinkya Rahane (1) after resuming at 57 for two.

Brief Scores: India: 223 and 130 for 4 in 43 overs. (R Pant 51 batting, V Kohli 28 batting; Marco Jansen 2/25, K Rabada 2/45). South Africa: 210 all out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
2
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India
3
NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a supernova remnant

NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a superno...

 United States
4
NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to normal next week

NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022