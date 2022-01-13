Kohli, Pant take India to 130/4 at lunch on Day 3

Rishabh Pant's attacking 51 and Virat Kohli's patient 28 took India to 130 for four in their second innings at lunch on day three of the series-deciding third Test against South Africa here on Thursday.

India's overall lead is now 143. The visitors lost Cheteshwar Pujara (9) and Ajinkya Rahane (1) after resuming at 57 for two.

Brief Scores: India: 223 and 130 for 4 in 43 overs. (R Pant 51 batting, V Kohli 28 batting; Marco Jansen 2/25, K Rabada 2/45). South Africa: 210 all out.

