Left Menu

Russia threatens unspecified action without response to security demands

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 13-01-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 17:15 IST
Russia threatens unspecified action without response to security demands
  • Country:
  • Austria

Russia will act to defend its national security if it does not receive a "constructive response" from the West to its security demands, its envoy to the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe said during an OSCE meeting on Thursday.

"If we don't hear constructive response to our proposals within reasonable timeframe & aggressive behavior towards (Russia) continues, we'll have to take necessary measures to ensure strategic balance and eliminate unacceptable threats to our national security," the Russian mission to the OSCE said https://twitter.com/RF_OSCE/status/1481586920253792261?s=20 on Twitter, quoting its Ambassador Alexander Lukashevich.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
2
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India
3
NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a supernova remnant

NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a superno...

 United States
4
NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to normal next week

NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022