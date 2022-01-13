Left Menu

Russia says future of U.S., NATO talks depends on their response to Moscow's demands

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-01-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 17:43 IST
Russia says future of U.S., NATO talks depends on their response to Moscow's demands
Image Credit: Instagram (@s.v.lavrov)
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday the chances of talks with NATO and Washington continuing depended on the West's reaction to Moscow's proposals and that it expected a response next week, the RIA and Interfax news agencies said.

Lavrov denounced sanctions threats by the United States as "arrogant and absurd" and said Moscow would respond to any punitive measures, TASS and Interfax reported.

He said one tangible result of the talks, however, was a readiness by Washington and NATO to discuss short and intermediate-range missiles in Europe, RIA reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
2
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India
3
NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a supernova remnant

NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a superno...

 United States
4
NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to normal next week

NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022