Blinken says NATO's door will remain open despite Russian demands -MSNBC

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2022 19:51 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 19:50 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated on Thursday that NATO's door would remain open to new members, despite a demand by Russia that the bloc bar Ukraine from membership at talks this week in Europe to try to reduce East-West tensions.

Talks involving U.S. and Russian officials continued in Vienna on Thursday at the 57-nation Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, amid a Russian troop build up near its border with Ukraine.

"The jury's out on which path Vladimir Putin is going to choose. Is he going to choose the path of diplomacy and dialogue to resolve some of these problems or is he going to pursue confrontation and aggression?" Blinken said in an interview with MSNBC.

