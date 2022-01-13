CBI arrests DSIIDC senior manager, another accused in bribery case

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested a senior manager of Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (DSllDC) and a private person in an alleged case of bribery. The arrested accused have been identified as SK Singh, Senior Manager, DSllDC and Subhash, a private person.

CBI said that a case was registered on a complaint against the accused. lt was alleged that complainant was running a business for manufacturing cream separator machine from a shed in Delhi's Mangolpuri which was allotted to him by DSllDC. It was further alleged that the public servant demanded a bribe from the complainant for not sealing his shed on the count of alleged encroachment and directed the complainant to deliver it to a private person in Karol Bagh, New Delhi.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while accepting a bribe of Rs.1,70,000 from the complainant. Searches are being conducted on the premises of the accused in Delhi.

Both the arrested accused will be produced before the Competent Court at Delhi on Friday. (ANI)

