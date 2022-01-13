Top foreign stories at 2000 hrs

FGN36 VIRUS-UK-QUARANTINE England cuts minimum COVID-19 self-isolation to 5 days from Monday London: The UK government on Thursday announced that the minimum period of self-isolation for someone who tests positive for COVID-19 will be reduced from the current seven days to five, effective from Monday. By Aditi Khanna FGN35 UK-INDIA-TECH-INVESTMENTS 2021 record year for Indian tech investments, Bengaluru in world's top 5 London: The year 2021 was a record one for venture capitalist (VC) technology sector investments in India, which jumped from ranking fourth globally in 2020 to third, according to new research released in London on Thursday. By Aditi Khanna FGN20 CHINA-NARAVANE-REAX Hope 'relevant people' will refrain from making 'unconstructive comments'; China on Naravane’s remarks Beijing: China said on Thursday that it hopes ''relevant people'' in India will refrain from making ''unconstructive comments'', a day after Chief of Army Staff Gen M M Naravane stated that threat in eastern Ladakh has “by no means reduced” and the Indian Army will continue to deal with the Chinese military in a ''firm'' and ''resolute'' manner. By K J M Varma FGN21 US-INDIA-2NDLD CAATSA US discourages India from acquiring Russian S-400 missile defence systems: Prez Biden's nominee Washington: The US is ''discouraging'' India from acquiring S-400 missile defence systems from Russia but Washington will have to weigh ''important geostrategic considerations'' on growing calls for a presidential CAATSA waiver to New Delhi, President Joe Biden's nominee for Coordinator for Sanctions Policy has told lawmakers. By Lalit K Jha FGN5 US-INDIA-LD GARCETTI Key Congressional panel clears nomination of LA mayor as US envoy to India Washington: A key Congressional panel has voted in favour of the nomination of Los Angeles Mayor Eric M Garcetti to serve as the US Ambassador to India. By Lalit K Jha FGN8 UN-VESSEL-INDIANS UN mission speaks to crew members of UAE-flagged vessel seized by Houthis with 7 Indians on board United Nations: A United Nations mission said it has spoken to the crew members of a United Arab Emirates-flagged cargo vessel that was seized by Houthi rebels off the port of Hodeidah in Yemen and has seven Indians on board. By Yoshita Singh FGN7 UN-YEMEN-VESSEL-INDIANS Deeply concerned about safety of 7 Indians on Houthi-seized ship; call for immediate release of crew, vessel: India at UNSC United Nations: India has voiced deep concern over the safety of seven Indian nationals on a Houthi-seized United Arab Emirates-flagged cargo vessel, calling for the immediate release of the crew and the ship. By Yoshita Singh FGN33 IRAN-TRUMP-THREAT Iran leader's website showcases Trump drone strike animation Tehran: The website of Iran's supreme leader has showcased an animated video that appears to show a robot calling in a drone strike to assassinate former President Donald Trump. (AP) FGN22 CHINA-US-MARITIME China defends sweeping maritime claims after US criticism Beijing: China on Thursday defended its “historical rights” to virtually the entire South China Sea, following a new US government report saying Beijing's claims are almost entirely invalid.

