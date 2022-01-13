UK police await government findings on Downing Street parties
Reuters | London | Updated: 13-01-2022 23:27 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 23:27 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British police will not investigate gatherings held in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's residence during a coronavirus lockdown unless an internal government inquiry finds evidence of potential criminal offences, the Metropolitan police said.
"The Met has ongoing contact with the Cabinet Office in relation to this inquiry. If the inquiry identifies evidence of behaviour that is potentially a criminal offence it will be passed to the Met for further consideration," the statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris
- Cabinet Office
- Johnson
- British
- Metropolitan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Boris Johnson says UK in better position than last year as COVID-19 infections soar
Boris Johnson hails UK’s booster vaccine success in New Year message
UK PM Boris Johnson hopes to 'ride out' Omicron wave
UK PM Boris Johnson hopes to 'ride out' Omicron wave
Boris Johnson dismisses visa link with Indian free trade deal