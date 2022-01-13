Left Menu

UK police await government findings on Downing Street parties

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-01-2022 23:27 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 23:27 IST
British police will not investigate gatherings held in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's residence during a coronavirus lockdown unless an internal government inquiry finds evidence of potential criminal offences, the Metropolitan police said.

"The Met has ongoing contact with the Cabinet Office in relation to this inquiry. If the inquiry identifies evidence of behaviour that is potentially a criminal offence it will be passed to the Met for further consideration," the statement said.

