California governor denies parole to RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2022 03:56 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 03:56 IST
California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Thursday he has denied parole to Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968.

Newsom outlined his decision in an opinion piece in the Los Angeles Times.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

