California governor denies parole to RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan
Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2022 03:56 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 03:56 IST
California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Thursday he has denied parole to Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968.
Newsom outlined his decision in an opinion piece in the Los Angeles Times.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- California
- U.S.
- Los Angeles Times
- Palestinian
- Gavin Newsom
- Robert F. Kennedy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden asks U.S. Supreme Court to hear 'Remain in Mexico' case
FOREX-Dollar, yen soft in thin trading after U.S. equities hit record highs
U.S. calls on China and Hong Kong to release Stand News employees
U.S. calls on China and Hong Kong to release Stand News employees
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million, death toll at 5,716,761; Fauci says Omicron likely to peak in the U.S. by end-January and more