Ukraine foreign ministry says its websites down due to cyber attack

Ukraine foreign ministry said on Friday that due to a massive cyber attack, the websites of the ministry and a number of other government agencies are temporarily down.

"It's too early to draw conclusions, but there is a long record of Russian assaults against Ukraine in the past," the ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko said, answering a question on who is behind the attack.

