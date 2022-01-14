Left Menu

Sweden to withdraw from French-led special forces mission in Mali - minister

Ann Linde Image Credit: Twitter(@AnnLinde)
Sweden has decided to withdraw its troops this year from a European special forces mission to the Sahel region, its foreign minister said on Friday.

"We have already decided that this year we will withdraw (from) the force of Takuba," Ann Linde told reporters on the sidelines of an EU foreign ministers meeting in western France. "The question is what do we do with Minusma," she said, referring to the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Mali.

