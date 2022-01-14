Delhi Police rush bomb disposal squad to Gazipur flower market
Delhi Police on Friday rushed the bomb disposal squad to the Gazipur Flower market in East Delhi after the recovery of an unattended bag, said the police.
Fire engines were also sent to the site. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
