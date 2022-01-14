Left Menu

Delhi Police rush bomb disposal squad to Gazipur flower market

Delhi Police on Friday rushed the bomb disposal squad to the Gazipur Flower market in East Delhi after the recovery of an unattended bag, said the police.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2022 13:41 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 13:41 IST
Delhi Police rush bomb disposal squad to Gazipur flower market
Bomb disposal squad at Gazipur Flower Market (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police on Friday rushed the bomb disposal squad to the Gazipur Flower market in East Delhi after the recovery of an unattended bag, said the police.

Fire engines were also sent to the site. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

 China
2
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global
3
(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus; Polish scientists find gene that doubles risk of serious COVID and more

Science News Roundup: NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022