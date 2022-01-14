Left Menu

Mumbai: One held for demanding ransom by impersonating as member of Ravi Pujari's gang

Mumbai Police Cyber Cell has arrested a person from Bengaluru for demanding a ransom of Rs 2 crores from a Mumbai-based builder by impersonating a member of jailed gangster Ravi Pujari's gang, said the police.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-01-2022 13:46 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 13:46 IST
Mumbai: One held for demanding ransom by impersonating as member of Ravi Pujari's gang
Visual of mUMBAI police taking the accused (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Police Cyber Cell has arrested a person from Bengaluru for demanding a ransom of Rs 2 crores from a Mumbai-based builder by impersonating a member of jailed gangster Ravi Pujari's gang, said the police.

The accused have been identified as Mahesh Pujari (33).

The police have seized the mobile, laptop and diary used in the crime from the accused person. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

 China
2
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global
3
(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus; Polish scientists find gene that doubles risk of serious COVID and more

Science News Roundup: NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022