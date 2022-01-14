Left Menu

Australian court to hold preliminary hearing on Friday on Djokovic visa -court spokesman

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 14-01-2022 15:39 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 15:16 IST
Australian court to hold preliminary hearing on Friday on Djokovic visa -court spokesman
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

An Australian court will hold a preliminary hearing on Friday night at 0945 GMT regarding the cancellation of tennis star Novak Djokovic's visa, a court spokesman said.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke exercised his discretionary power to revoke the world number one tennis player's visa on health and good order grounds, saying it was in the public interest to do so. Djokovic has not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

 China
2
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global
3
(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

 Global
4
Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022