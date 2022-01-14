Australian court to hold preliminary hearing on Friday on Djokovic visa -court spokesman
Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 14-01-2022 15:39 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 15:16 IST
- Country:
- Australia
An Australian court will hold a preliminary hearing on Friday night at 0945 GMT regarding the cancellation of tennis star Novak Djokovic's visa, a court spokesman said.
Immigration Minister Alex Hawke exercised his discretionary power to revoke the world number one tennis player's visa on health and good order grounds, saying it was in the public interest to do so. Djokovic has not been vaccinated against COVID-19.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Australian
- Novak Djokovic's
- Alex Hawke
- Djokovic
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Serbian player not sure of Djokovic's Australian Open plans
Tennis-Serbian Lajovic unsure of Djokovic's Australian Open plan
'Here I am': Rafael Nadal arrives in Melbourne ahead of Australian Open
Tennis-Raducanu pulls out of Australian Open warm-up event in Melbourne
Tennis-'Here I am' - Nadal reaches Melbourne ahead of Australian Open