Djokovic's lawyers seek to block his removal from Australia

Novak Djokovic's lawyers on Friday asked an Australian court for an injunction to block the government from deporting the tennis star, following the Immigration Minister's decision earlier in the day to cancel his visa on the grounds of public interest.

The lawyers spoke at a late night hearing at the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia before Judge Anthony Kelly, the same judge who on Monday quashed an earlier cancellation of Djokovic's visa.

