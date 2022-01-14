Russia will find the money to keep spending promises if sanctions imposed -finmin
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-01-2022 16:58 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 16:27 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia will find the money to finance its obligations should new sanctions that target top government officials and banking institutions be imposed on Moscow, the RIA news agency cited Finance Minister Anton Siluanov as saying on Friday.
The Kremlin has criticized a sanctions bill brought by U.S. Senate Democrats that would target top Russian government and military officials, including President Vladimir Putin if Moscow engages in hostilities against Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
