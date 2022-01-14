Left Menu

Russia could deploy military hardware if security talks fail -Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that a potential Russian response in the event that security talks fail with the West would entail a deployment of military hardware. Lavrov made the remark at his annual news conference in Moscow. It says it expects a written response to the proposals next week.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-01-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 16:27 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Image Credit: ANI
Lavrov made the remark at his annual news conference in Moscow. Russia has laid out an array of security guarantees that it wants to obtain from the United States and NATO. It says it expects a written response to the proposals next week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

