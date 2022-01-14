Minor fire breaks out at temple in J-K's Kulgam
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 14-01-2022 17:56 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 17:38 IST
A minor fire broke out at a temple in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.
They, however, said preliminary investigation ruled out any foul play.
The incident at the Mata Tripura Sundari temple in Devsar area is being investigated, but the preliminary inquiry suggests that the fire broke out accidentally due to the diyas that were lit up in the temple, a police official said.
