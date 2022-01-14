Left Menu

Bulli Bai case accused Shweta Singh, Mayank Rawat sent to 14-day judicial custody

A Bandra court on Friday sent Bulli Bai app case co-accused Shweta Singh and Mayank Rawat into 14-day judicial custody till January 28, confirmed Sandeep Sherkhane, accused Mayank's lawyer on Friday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-01-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 18:56 IST
Bulli Bai case accused Shweta Singh, Mayank Rawat sent to 14-day judicial custody
Sweta Singh in police custody. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Bandra court on Friday sent Bulli Bai app case co-accused Shweta Singh and Mayank Rawat into 14-day judicial custody till January 28, confirmed Sandeep Sherkhane, accused Mayank's lawyer on Friday. Shweta Singh and Mayank also filed a bail plea in the Bandra Court. Hearing on the case is on Monday (January 17), said Mayank's lawyer.

Earlier Sweta Singh and Mayank were sent to Mumbai Cyber Cell police custody till January 14. They were arrested from Uttarakhand on January 5. Sweta Singh was produced before the court on Friday while Mayank Rawat could not, as he tested COVID positive, informed Mumbai Police.

The other co-accused, Vishal Kumar Jha was earlier sent to police custody for 14 days while Niraj Bishnoi and Aumkerashwar Thakur are in Delhi police custody for further investigation. 'Bulli Bai' app was on the open-source platform Github which carried images of over 100 Muslim women meant for 'auctioning'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

 China
2
Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

 United States
3
(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022