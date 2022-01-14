CPI(Maoist) member arrested in Jharkhand

A member of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) has been arrested from a village in Gumla district, a police officer said on Friday. Acting on a tip-off that the CPI(Maoist) member, Aman Nagesia alias Manoj Nagesia, was visiting his home at Kotrakona village, the Superintendent of Police, Ehethesam Waquarib, formed a special team, comprising district armed police and personnel of CRPF 218 battalion, to apprehend him. During the raid on Thursday, the police arrested one person who was trying to escape from the house. In course of interrogation, the arrested man identified himself as Aman Nagesia, the police officer said.

The Maoist was wanted in connection with an encounter with security personnel at Jitiyatand and blowing up of a building in Kurumgarh in 2021, the officer said. A pistol, two cartridges, packets containing explosive substances, and ten non-electronic detonators were seized from the possession of the CPI(Maoist) member. The person has been booked under various sections of the IPC, Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act, and the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act.

