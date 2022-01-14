Left Menu

CPI(Maoist) member arrested in Jharkhand

Acting on a tip-off that the CPIMaoist member, Aman Nagesia alias Manoj Nagesia, was visiting his home at Kotrakona village, the Superintendent of Police, Ehethesam Waquarib, formed a special team, comprising district armed police and personnel of CRPF 218 battalion, to apprehend him.

PTI | Gumla | Updated: 14-01-2022 19:14 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 19:14 IST
CPI(Maoist) member arrested in Jharkhand
  • Country:
  • India

A member of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) has been arrested from a village in Gumla district, a police officer said on Friday. Acting on a tip-off that the CPI(Maoist) member, Aman Nagesia alias Manoj Nagesia, was visiting his home at Kotrakona village, the Superintendent of Police, Ehethesam Waquarib, formed a special team, comprising district armed police and personnel of CRPF 218 battalion, to apprehend him. During the raid on Thursday, the police arrested one person who was trying to escape from the house. In course of interrogation, the arrested man identified himself as Aman Nagesia, the police officer said.

The Maoist was wanted in connection with an encounter with security personnel at Jitiyatand and blowing up of a building in Kurumgarh in 2021, the officer said. A pistol, two cartridges, packets containing explosive substances, and ten non-electronic detonators were seized from the possession of the CPI(Maoist) member. The person has been booked under various sections of the IPC, Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act, and the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

 China
2
Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

 United States
3
(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022