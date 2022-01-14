Fake holiday package gang busted in Faridabad, 4 held

The Faridabad police on Friday busted an interstate gang and nabbed four of its members for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing them with fake holiday packages after posing as bank employees.

Police said the accused duped over 55 people in different states. Rs 35,000 cash, one POS machine, computer, printer, 17 mobile phones and 18 SIM cards procured using fake IDs have been recovered from their possession, they said.

The arrested accused were identified as Uttam Singh, originally hailing from Bihar; Tushar from Rajasthan; Mohammad Mubin and Maz Mohammad, natives of Uttar Pradesh.

Police also sealed their four fake bank accounts using which transactions of Rs 65 lakh were done in the last six months. The accused revealed that they had duped 55 people, including 17 from Delhi-NCR, 15 in Uttar Pradesh, nine in Telangana, five in Haryana, three in Maharashtra and two in Gujarat.

''The accused targeted credit card holders after buying the data from Just Dial. They posed as bank representatives from the customer care number through a customized app,'' said Surender Sheoran, ACP (Crime), Faridabad.

The accused would convince the prospective targets to buy holiday packages using credit cards and swindle them of their balance once they would go ahead with the transaction.

''We are questioning the accused,'' the ACP said.

