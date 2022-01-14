Italian centre-right parties confirm they want Berlusconi to be next president

Italian centre-right parties confirmed on Friday that they wanted Silvio Berlusconi to be the next president of Italy and said in a joint statement that they would seek wide support for him in parliament.

"The leaders of the coalition have agreed that Silvio Berlusconi is the right person to hold this high office at these difficult times," the centre-right chiefs said following a meeting at Berlusconi's Rome villa.

It added that centre-right parties, including the League, the Brothers of Italy and Berlusconi's own Forza Italia, would work to build "wide support" for him amongst the lawmakers who will begin voting for the next head of state on Jan. 24.

