Karnataka Energy Minister Sunil Kumar tests positive for Covid-19
Karnataka Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar has tested positive for Covid-19. I have tested positive for Covid-19 today with mild symptoms, Kumar, also Kannada and Culture Minister, said. I request everyone who have recently come in contact with me to isolate and get themselves tested, he added.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-01-2022 21:27 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 21:27 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
