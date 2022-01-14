Left Menu

Khattar promises river interlinking project, dam in Adi Badri

This will lead to the flow of water in River Saraswati and ensure adequate water for irrigation in surrounding areas, Khattar told reporters.This project will play a pivotal role in water conservation, water for irrigation and drinking purposes and will also help promote tourism, he added.

Khattar promises river interlinking project, dam in Adi Badri
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said a dam will be constructed in Adi Badri here by interlinking several small rivers.

A Memorandum of Understanding will be signed with the Himachal Pradesh government in this connection. The central government's help will also be sought for the project, he said. ''This will lead to the flow of water in River Saraswati and ensure adequate water for irrigation in surrounding areas,'' Khattar told reporters.

''This project will play a pivotal role in water conservation, water for irrigation and drinking purposes and will also help promote tourism,'' he added. The chief minister held an elaborate discussion with the officials concerned and gave them necessary directions. He then visited the places of origin of rivers Saraswati and Som. ''The state government is committed to preserving the ancient heritage of Adi Badri region,'' Khattar said.

