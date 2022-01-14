Left Menu

Makar Sankranti: Maha man dies while removing kite from power line

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 14-01-2022 23:32 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 23:32 IST
A 25-year-old man died during Makar Sankranti while trying to retrieve a kite from an electricity line in Kalamna area of Nagpur on Friday, a police official said.

Tularam Sahu was flying a kite with his friends in the afternoon when it got entangled in a power line and he climbed on to a roof to remove it with a rod, which led to him getting electrocuted, he said.

Kalamna police have registered an accidental death case, he said.

