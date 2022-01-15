Left Menu

PM Johnson's staff held 'wine-time' gatherings in lockdown -UK's Mirror

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-01-2022 01:53 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 01:49 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Staff at Boris Johnson's residence held gatherings dubbed "wine-time Fridays" during pandemic lockdowns, with the British prime minister regularly witnessing gatherings and encouraging staff to "let off steam", the Mirror newspaper reported on Friday.

The newspaper said staff had bought a large drinks fridge for the office, which they refilled by taking a suitcase to the local supermarket to buy bottles.

The Mirror said Johnson attended a "handful" of the gatherings when indoor socialising was banned. A senior civil servant is investigating a spate of parties at Downing Street, and Johnson apologised for the events earlier this week.

