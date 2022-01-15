U.S. says commitment to defense of South Korea is iron-clad

Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to the defense of South Korea in a call with the country's foreign minister on Friday, the State Department said, following three ballistic missile launches by North Korea this year.

"Blinken ... highlighted the importance of continued U.S.-ROK(South Korea)-Japan trilateral cooperation, and stressed that U.S. commitment to the defense of the ROK remains ironclad," said spokesperson Ned Price.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)