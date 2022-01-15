Left Menu

PM Modi lauds Army on Army Day

On the occasion of Army Day on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Indian Army, saying it is known for bravery and professionalism, and words cannot do justice to its invaluable contribution towards national safety.Army Day is observed on January 15 to mark Field Marshall K M Cariappa taking over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, replacing his British predecessor in 1949.Indian Army personnel serve in hostile terrains and are at the forefront of helping fellow citizens during humanitarian crisis, including natural disasters.

''Indian Army personnel serve in hostile terrains and are at the forefront of helping fellow citizens during humanitarian crisis, including natural disasters. India is proud of the stellar contribution of the Army in Peacekeeping Missions overseas as well,'' the prime minister said. He added, ''Best wishes on the occasion of Army Day, especially to our courageous soldiers, respected veterans and their families. The Indian Army is known for its bravery and professionalism. Words cannot do justice to the invaluable contribution of the Indian Army towards national safety.'' PTI KR NSD NSD

