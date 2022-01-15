Army Day: Kerala CM salutes soldiers, thanks them for support

Left Menu

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday greeted the soldiers of the nation on the occasion of 73rd Army Day and said their bravery and sacrifice will always be cherished.In a tweet, he also remembered the support which the southern state had received from the Indian Army during difficult times.Salutes to our soldiers on ArmyDay. Your bravery and sacrifice are always cherished.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-01-2022 12:35 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 12:25 IST
Pinarayi Vijayan Image Credit: Twitter(@vijayanpinarayi)
In a tweet, he also remembered the support which the southern state had received from the Indian Army during difficult times.

''Salutes to our soldiers on #ArmyDay. Your bravery and sacrifice are always cherished. Today, we remember with gratitude the wholehearted support Kerala has received from the Indian Army in difficult times. Thank you and best wishes,'' the Chief Minister said.

