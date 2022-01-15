Left Menu

Army will remain central in securing national interests as India grows in stature: Rajnath

The Indian Army will remain central to securing the national interests as India grows in stature and strength, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday.Speaking on the occasion of Army Day, the minister noted that the Indian Army inspires confidence among the citizenry as it resolutely maintains an unflinching vigil across the frontiers of the nation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2022 13:00 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 12:55 IST
Army will remain central in securing national interests as India grows in stature: Rajnath
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File photo/ANI)
  India

The Indian Army will remain central to securing the national interests as India grows in stature and strength, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion of Army Day, the minister noted that the Indian Army inspires confidence among the citizenry as it resolutely maintains an unflinching vigil across the frontiers of the nation. ''The Indian Army is preparing for an enhanced operational role in addressing the newly emerging multi-domain security challenges,'' he said in a message that was put out by the Army's Twitter handle.

Singh said the Army's response during natural calamities has been remarkable and deeply appreciated by one and all.

''As India grows in stature and strength, the Indian Army shall remain central in securing our national interests and pursuing our national aspirations,'' he mentioned. The government stands firmly committed to the capability development of the Indian Army and of the welfare of its rank and file, their families, veterans, and Veer Naris (war widows).

''On this day, we pay homage to our valiant soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation,'' he stated.

Singh said the nation also stands united behind expressing solidarity to their families, who have endured the loss of their loved ones with courage and fortitude.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

