Left Menu

PM Modi calls startups backbone of new India, declares Jan 16 as 'National Startup Day'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that startups are going to be the backbone of new India and said that January 16 will be celebrated as 'National Startup Day'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2022 13:39 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 13:39 IST
PM Modi calls startups backbone of new India, declares Jan 16 as 'National Startup Day'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that startups are going to be the backbone of new India and said that January 16 will be celebrated as 'National Startup Day'. "Start-ups are going to be the backbone of new India. When India completes 100 years of independence, startups will have an important role. Country's innovators are making the country proud globally," the Prime Minister said during his interaction with startups across different sectors..

The Prime Minister also highlighted that India's startup ecosystem is "continuously discovering and improving itself." "It is in a constant state of learning and changing," the PM added.

"I Congratulate all the startups, all the youth, who are engaged in raising the flag of India in the world of start-ups as it this culture will reach the far-flung parts of the country, " he added. PM Modi also said, "India's startups are now working in 55 different industries. Five years ago, India didn't have even 500 startups! Today, that number has crossed 60,000."

Believing in the ability and creativity of youth, the Prime Minister said, is the base of development of any nation. "India, today, believes in its youth and is making policies in line with the same," PM Modi added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launches

FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launc...

 United States
2
Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

 United States
3
This newly-discovered exoplanet contains water vapor in its atmosphere

This newly-discovered exoplanet contains water vapor in its atmosphere

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022