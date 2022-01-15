Left Menu

India continuously strengthening its image as world's largest millennial market: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India is continuously strengthening its image as the world's largest millennial market.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2022 14:12 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 14:12 IST
India continuously strengthening its image as world's largest millennial market: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India is continuously strengthening its image as the world's largest millennial market. "India is continuously strengthening its image as the world's largest millennial market. Our needs and potential, right from a rural economy to Industry 4.0, are unlimited," the Prime Minister said during his interaction with startups of various sectors across the country via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister also said that India's startup ecosystem is continuously discovering and improving itself. "It is in a constant state of learning and changing," he added. PM Modi also said, "India's startups are now working in 55 different industries. Five years ago, India didn't have even 500 startups! Today, that number has crossed 60,000."

The Prime Minister also urged the youth to follow the mantra 'let's Innovate for India, innovate from India'. "Don't just keep your dreams local, but make them global," the Prime Minister said.

He further stressed that startups are going to be the backbone of new India. India is going to celebrate January 16 as 'National Startup Day, the Prime Minister said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launches

FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launc...

 United States
2
Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

 United States
3
This newly-discovered exoplanet contains water vapor in its atmosphere

This newly-discovered exoplanet contains water vapor in its atmosphere

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022