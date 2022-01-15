Left Menu

IED found in north Kashmir's Bandipora

An improvised explosive device (IED) was found in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Saturday, the police said.

ANI | Bandipora (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 15-01-2022 16:51 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 16:51 IST
An improvised explosive device (IED) was found in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Saturday, the police said. According to the Bandipora police, IED was detected by the police and armies of 14 RR in an orchard in the Bagh area.

Bomb disposal squad teams of the Army and police reached the spot, the police said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

