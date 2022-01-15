Left Menu

Driver of Meghalaya home minister's escort car suspended following accident

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 15-01-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 19:15 IST
Driver of Meghalaya home minister's escort car suspended following accident
  • Country:
  • India

A driver of an escort car of Meghalaya Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui which hit a two wheeler and killed the rider on the spot has been suspended from his service, police said on Saturday.

A sub-inspector of police who was also in the same escort car was also suspended till inquiry into the incident is complete, the police said.

''Driver constable Dimsrang N Sangma and ABSI Kromith Marak of East Garo Hills district force have been suspended until further orders by East Garo Hills superintendent of police following an accident at Khera on Friday afternoon,'' a senior home department official said.

A regular case have been registered for further investigation, he said.

The accident occurred at Khera area of the district on Thursday where a police vehicle escorting the home minister's carcade at the tail collided with a bike coming from the opposite direction killing the rider on the spot and leaving the pillion rider seriously injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launches

FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launc...

 United States
2
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022