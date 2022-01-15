Driver of Meghalaya home minister's escort car suspended following accident

A driver of an escort car of Meghalaya Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui which hit a two wheeler and killed the rider on the spot has been suspended from his service, police said on Saturday.

A sub-inspector of police who was also in the same escort car was also suspended till inquiry into the incident is complete, the police said.

''Driver constable Dimsrang N Sangma and ABSI Kromith Marak of East Garo Hills district force have been suspended until further orders by East Garo Hills superintendent of police following an accident at Khera on Friday afternoon,'' a senior home department official said.

A regular case have been registered for further investigation, he said.

The accident occurred at Khera area of the district on Thursday where a police vehicle escorting the home minister's carcade at the tail collided with a bike coming from the opposite direction killing the rider on the spot and leaving the pillion rider seriously injured.

