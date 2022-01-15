Security forces defuse IED in J-K's Bandipora
Security forces on Saturday detected and defused an improvised explosive device (IED) in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
The IED was recovered during a cordon and search operation in the orchards in Mader and Papchan area in the north Kashmir district, a police official said.
He said the IED was later destroyed by a bomb disposal squad without causing any damage.
