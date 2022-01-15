Following are the top stories at 9.15 PM: NATION DEL75 POLLS-LDALL UP Adityanath in BJP's first list for UP polls, fielded from home turf Gorakhpur; 44 OBC names among 107 candidates New Delhi/Lucknow: The BJP on Saturday fielded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur Urban seat for the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, a decision that put to rest speculation he may contest from Ayodhya, as the five-time Lok Sabha MP enters the state poll fray for the first time from his home turf.

DEL73 CBI-LD GAIL CBI books GAIL director in alleged bribery case, carries out searches New Delhi: The CBI has booked E S Ranganathan, director (marketing) of GAIL, along with several suspected middlemen and businessmen in an alleged case of bribery of over Rs 50 lakh from private companies buying petro chemical products marketed by the Maharatna PSU, officials said on Saturday.

DEL66 POLLS-EC-RALLIES-LD BAN Assembly polls: EC extends ban on public rallies, roadshows till Jan 22 New Delhi: Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Election Commission on Saturday extended its ban on physical rallies and roadshows until January 22 in the five poll-bound states, saying it will subsequently review the situation and issue fresh instructions. DEL65 CONG-2NDLD PUNJAB Cong releases 1st list of 86 candidates for Punjab polls; CM Channi to contest from Chamkaur Sahib New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday released its first list of 86 candidates for the February 14 Assembly elections in Punjab, fielding Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi from Chamkaur Sahib and PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu from Amritsar East.

DEL60 PM-PARIKSHA PE CHARCHA Opportunity to discover emerging trends in world of education: PM on 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' New Delhi: Urging students, parents and teachers to register for this year's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the initiative provides the opportunity to connect with India's dynamic youth and discover emerging trends in the world of education.

DEL69 DL-VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: Delhi records 20,718 cases, 30 deaths; testing low New Delhi: Delhi on Saturday reported 20,718 COVID-19 cases and 30 fatalities while the positivity rate stood at 30.64 per cent, according to health department data.

DEL28 DEF-RAJNATH-ARMY DAY Army will remain central in securing national interests as India grows in stature: Rajnath New Delhi: The Indian Army will remain central to securing the national interests as India grows in stature and strength, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday.

MDS16 KL-LD BISHOP-POLICE Kerala police will provide security to nuns, convent if required: Kottayam SP Kottayam (Kerala): A day after a sessions court here acquitted Roman Catholic Bishop Franco Mulakkal of the charge of raping a nun in a convent in the state, Kerala police on Saturday said it will conduct a threat assessment if necessary and provide protection to the nuns and their convent here if required.

BOM12 GJ-VIRUS-CASES At 7, Gujarat sees highest number of COVID-19 deaths in past few months; logs 9,177 new cases Ahmedabad: Gujarat on Saturday reported seven COVID-19 fatalities, the highest rise in a single day in the last few months, taking the overall toll to 10,151. CAL21 WB-VIRUS-LD-RESTRICTIONS Bengal extends COVID-19 restrictions till Jan 31; allows fairs, marriage functions Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Saturday extended the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions till January 31, allowing fairs on open grounds in a very restricted manner with strict adherence to safety norms, an official order said.

LEGAL LGD4 SC-UNIFORM CIVIL CODE-PLEAS Pleas seek transfer of cases on Uniform Civil Code from Delhi HC to SC New Delhi: Three petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court seeking transfer to it the pleas on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) issue pending in the Delhi High Court to avoid multiplicity of litigations and ensure its final adjudication. FOREIGN FGN36 TONGA-3RDLD VOLCANO Volcano erupts in Pacific, West Coast under tsunami advisory Wellington: An undersea volcano erupted in spectacular fashion near the Pacific nation of Tonga on Saturday, sending large tsunami waves crashing across the shore and people rushing to higher ground. A tsunami advisory was in effect for Hawaii, Alaska and the US Pacific coast.

FGN33 NEPAL-INDIA-BOUNDARY India’s stance on Nepal boundary well known, consistent & unambiguous: Embassy Kathmandu: The Indian Embassy on Saturday said that India’s position on its boundary with Nepal is well known, consistent and unambiguous amidst discontent within the Opposition parties over reports claiming that the Indian government is undertaking construction activities in areas that Nepal has included in its map.

FGN31 US-CONCERT-LD SHOOTING 6 people shot outside Oregon concert; suspect not in custody Eugene (US): Six people were shot during a concert at an event hall in Oregon on Friday night, and the suspected shooter was not yet in custody, police said.

SPORTS SPD25 SPO-CRI-KOHLI-CAPTAINCY-REAX Stunned cricketing fraternity lauds India's most successful Test captain New Delhi: Virat Kohli's unexpected decision to quit Test captaincy stunned the cricketing world, which lauded the Indian star batter for taking his team to new heights.

